15,000 eves participate in Amrita Women Empowerment Programme

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A sea of humanity comprising 15,000 women on Friday gathered on the Amritapuri campus of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham here for the sustainable women empowerment programme organised by the Mata Amritanandamayi Math. The participants were provided seed money for the Amritanandamayi Math-mentored Amrita SREE Self-Help Groups(SHG), besides new saris.

Karunagappally MLA R Ramachandran and former MLA T N Prathapan inaugurated the function and handed over the seed money to the women belonging to various communities in the district.

“We, the people of Kollam and Vallikkavu, take pride in being the dwellers of this land which gave birth to Amma, Mata Amritanandamayi, the driving force behind Amrita SREE movement,” said R Ramachandran MLA.

“The Amrita SREE movement of SHGs seeks to empower our sisters, who over the ages had been prevented from coming forward in society,by making them self-reliant.”

Swamini Krishnamrita Prana of Amritanandamayi Math lighted the traditional lamp in the presence of the other guests. The distribution of free saris was done by C Radhamani, district panchayat president and District Planning Committee chairperson, and Adv M Shaleena, BJP Mahila Morcha state secretary.

