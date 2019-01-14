Home States Kerala

15,000 eves participate in Amrita Women Empowerment Programme

The participants were provided seed money for the Amritanandamayi Math-mentored Amrita SREE Self-Help Groups(SHG), besides new saris.

Published: 14th January 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Swamini Krishnamrita Prana lighting lamp at Amritapuri in Kollam | Express

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A sea of humanity comprising 15,000 women on Friday gathered on the Amritapuri campus of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham here for the sustainable women empowerment programme organised by the Mata Amritanandamayi Math. The participants were provided seed money for the Amritanandamayi Math-mentored Amrita SREE Self-Help Groups(SHG), besides new saris. 

Karunagappally MLA R Ramachandran and former MLA T N Prathapan inaugurated the function and handed over the seed money to the women belonging to various communities in the district.
“We, the people of Kollam and Vallikkavu, take pride in being the dwellers of this land which gave birth to Amma, Mata Amritanandamayi, the driving force behind  Amrita SREE movement,” said R Ramachandran MLA. 

“The Amrita SREE movement of SHGs seeks to empower our sisters, who over the ages had been prevented from coming forward in society,by making them self-reliant.”

Swamini Krishnamrita Prana of Amritanandamayi Math lighted the traditional lamp in the presence of the other guests. The distribution of free saris was done by C Radhamani,  district panchayat president and District Planning Committee chairperson, and Adv M Shaleena, BJP Mahila Morcha state secretary.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women SHGs Amrita Women Empowerment Programme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp