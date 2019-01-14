Devotees throng Sabarimala to witness Makarajyothi

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Thousands of pilgrims thronged Sannidhanam and nearby areas on Sunday, despite security-related restrictions, to witness Monday’s Makarajyothi.

Sannidhanam, Pandithavalam, Marakoottam, Appachimedu and Saramkuthi were flooded with pilgrims on the eve of Makaravilakku day. While performing deeparadhana, with Lord Ayyappa’s idol adorned with Thiruvabharanam, the star will appear in the sky.

Pilgrims have been camping for days at Pulmedu, on the Sathram-Sannidhanam trekking path, at Pampa hilltop, Attathode, Nilakkal and Plappally where the Makarajyothi will be visible.

The police imposed restrictions on devotees at all important points to prevent overcrowding.

Meanwhile, the two-day purification rites as part of the Makaravilakku ceremony concluded on Sunday. Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru performed the rites, which began with prasadhasudhi on Saturday, followed by bimbasudhiriyas on Sunday.