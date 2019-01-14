Gandhian KPA Rahim dies while speaking on stage in Kerala

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Gandhian and orator KPA Rahim, 70, of Panur, collapsed on the stage and succumbed to death while delivering a speech at Mahe around 10.15 am on Sunday. He was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory function of Gandhi Smrithi Yatra organised by a council of services organisations.

It was a coincidence that, as a man who chose to campaign for Gandhian ideology all through his life, Rahim met his death at the place which was visited by Gandhiji in 1934, under the shade of a huge banyan tree in front of Mahe Puthalath temple. The yatra was organised to celebrate the 85th anniversary of Gandhiji’s visit to the place.

Born on June 1, 1948, at Puthur near Panur, Rahim had his master’s degree in Gandhian Philosophy from Madurai Kamaraj University. Served as a teacher at Panur K K V Memorial Higher Secondary School, Rahim retired from the service in 2003.

Though he was active in politics during his youth, later he quit politics and embraced Gandhian philosophy and worked tirelessly for the propagation of Gandhian ideology. He had served as the president of Gandhi Yuva Mandalam, Kerala Sarvodaya Mandalam, Hindi Swaraj Centenary Committee and Kannur district Gandhi Centenary Memorial Society. He was serving as the president of Nitya Chaitanya Yati Vedi.

He had travelled across the state and abroad to deliver speeches on Gandhian philosophy. He is survived by wife Nafeesa and children Laila, Jaleel and Kabeer. Rahim’s mortal remains will be placed at PRM Higher Secondary School, Panur, between 9 am and 9.45 am for the public to pay their last respects on Monday.

Later, the funeral will be held at Panur Juma Ath Kabarstan around 10.30 am. A condolence meeting will be held after the funeral near the Juma Masjid. As a token of respect to the veteran orator, a hartal will be observed in Panur till 11 am.