Protest against ‘Meesa’ never changed the writer in me: S Hareesh

KOZHIKODE: “A writer should be a free man,” said S Hareesh, who penned the novel 'Meesa' that attracted the angst of right-wing Hindu groups in the state.

“A fortunate writer is a person who is free from all kinds of dogmatism and other pressures,” he said while participating in a conversation with senior journalist Kamalram Sajeev and writer and journalist Pramod Raman on the topic “Keralam Meesakku Shesham” (Kerala After Meesa), at the Kerala Literature Festival here on Sunday.

Hareesh said the right-wing Hindu groups’ protest against his novel ‘Meesa’ had affected him a lot. “Those were really testing times. I was very depressed. Many people had verbally abused my family on social media and other platforms. They even didn’t spare my child. This was the reason why I withdrew the novel, which was then being serialised in a literary weekly in Malayalam,” he said.

He said except for a few friends, he was not supported by any cultural activists during the time of distress. “‘Meesa’ was penned after a lot of research. I travelled a lot to know about the culture of the people in Upper Kuttanad, where the novel is based. It took nearly five years for me to write it. And the whole of the process had completely changed me,” he said, emphasising that the protest against the novel has not changed him as a writer.

Kamalram Sajeev, the former editor of the literary magazine which serialised ‘Meesa’, said the editorial department had decided to publish the novel as it was found to be a fine piece of literary work.

Kamalram, who had to resign from his post following the incident, said it was not a surprise that the cultural activists of Kerala did not come out in support of ‘Meesa’ as the fraternity in the state had never been on the scene when it comes to defending freedom of expression.