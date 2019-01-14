Home States Kerala

EP Jayarajan slams anti-mining protesters in Kerala

The high-level meeting, which is expected to be attended by ministers Mercykutty Amma and Jayarajan and Kollam District Collector S Karthikeyan, will take place on Wednesday. 

Published: 14th January 2019 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala industries minister E P Jayarajan. | Express File Photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With only a couple of days left for the high-level meeting called by the Chief Minister to discuss the issues related to the mineral sand mining by Indian Rare Earths (IRE) at Alappad in Kollam, Industries Minister EP Jayarajan has come out strongly against the protesters.

Talking to media persons on Sunday, the minister said mining is being carried out as per legal norms and there is no point in suspending the mining operation. 

While alleging vested interest behind the ongoing protest, the minister said the real issue that Alappad faces is the aftermath of the tsunami that hit the coast in 2004.

“Those who carried out the protest at Alappad were from Malappuram. IRE had submitted a report to the government that the mineral sand mining was as per norms,” said Jayarajan. The minister further said the government stance is to expand mining and use the proceeds to strengthen the industrial sector. 

Earlier, Minister J Mercykutty Amma had stated the IRE while engaging in responsible mining should take care of protecting the shoreline in the area. She further said the Industries Department would take necessary action to initiate discussion with the protesters in this regard. 

CPI is with the people: Kanam

Kochi: Reiterating CPI’s stand in the Alappad sand mining issue, party state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the public undertakings cannot be protected by ignoring the people.

“The Assembly’s Environment Committee has conducted a study on the mining in Alappad. Based on this, the government will initiate steps to hold talks with the stakeholders and look to resolve the issue amicably,” Kanam told reporters here on Sunday. He added that CPI was with the people of Alappad.

EP Jayarajan Protests Mining Indian Rare Earths

