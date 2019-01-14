Kerala's 'Wall of Peace' with messages in 200 languages

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A ‘Wall of Peace’ which upholds messages of peace and non-violence in 200-odd languages is coming up near here and it is already drawing the attention of people from within the state and beyond.

Artist Suresh K Nair, who is also a visual arts faculty member at the Banaras Hindu University, has taken the lead role in the initiative, which is being created on the wall of Government Vocational HSS, Cherpulassery.

“The people here haven’t been acknowledged enough for their role in the Freedom Movement. Therefore I decided to take the lead in highlighting the heritage of the place,” Suresh, a native of Adakaputhur, told Express.

A 15-member team of students is assisting Suresh in the endeavour. The artwork is coming up under the shade of 30 banyan trees, with 14 panels portraying it.

“I’ve always felt Moozhikunnath Brahmadathan Namboodiri, who was an integral part of the Freedom Movement in the state and was physically abused by the British, did not get enough attention. He hailed from Cherpulassery and I decided to pay tribute to him.

Relevant moments from the past make it to the Wall

Suresh K Nair, who had also done a work of art at the India-Pakistan border at Wagah, said: “The 1921 Malabar rebellion against the British also comes alive here.”

“The arrival of Mahatma Gandhi to Cherpulassery, Subash Chandra Bose and his right-hand man P S Kuttikrishnan Nair, cultural traditions, Puthanalkal kalavela of the local temple, local football and history of the 145-year-old Cherpulassery school have all found a place on the 700-foot-long and 10-foot-wide wall.”

The wall has been set up as a public venture by the SPACE School Development Committee under the leadership of P V Shaheen, a lawyer practising in West Asia, at a cost of `20 lakh, which has been mobilised from people and the teachers.

“The images of the British police atrocities on Brahmadathan and 3D images of Subash Chandra Bose are all eye-catching. The first phase has been completed while the second phase of painting will be taken up by the end of this month,” said principal K J Jose.

“CCTVs will also be installed so that no one vandalises it. The Cherpulassery Municipality has agreed to set up a footpath and pave it with tiles and also fix handrails. The work will also be included in the district tourism map,” he added.