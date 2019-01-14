Munnar resort owner, staffer found murdered in Kerala

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A resort owner and an employee were found murdered inside a cardamom estate located near Munnar-Pooppara Gap road at Chinnakkanal in Idukki on Sunday. The deceased are Jacob Varghese alias Rajesh, 40, of Kochaykkal house, Mannanam, Kottayam, and Muthayya, 52, a resident at the Periyakanal Top Division estate lane.

Police said Gopan, the driver at the resort and a native of Kulapparachal near Rajakumari, has been missing since the incident came to light.

Rajesh was running a private resort at Nadupara near Munnar, which he had built in the 40-acre cardamom plantation bought by his father Dr Jacob and Muthayya has been working there for the past 12 years. The resort had separately built huts inside the 40-acre plantation. The driver had joined work at the resort only six days ago.

The deceased were missing since Friday, said police. “Even as their relatives tried contacting them, the phones were switched off. After a frantic search by the family members, resort employees and local people, Muthayya was found dead inside the Cardamom drier room with injuries on his head at 11.30 am.

Rajesh’s body was recovered from a nearby area with gunshot marks on his body,” an officer said. Rajesh’s luxury car was also found missing. Santhanpara police, led by CIS Chandrakumar, conducted the primary investigation. Police have neither found the weapons used in the murder or the victims' mobile phones.

The probe, led by Munnar DySP Suneesh Babu, is on to find Gopan.