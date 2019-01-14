Home States Kerala

Space science is going to be next wave: Rakesh Sharma

Published: 14th January 2019

Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair in conversation with Rakesh Sharma at the literature festival in Kozhikode | Express

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Space science is going to be the next big thing across the world and youngsters must prepare to grab the opportunities coming up in the arena said Rakesh Sharma, who scripted history by being the first Indian to travel to space. 

He was in conversation with former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) G Madhavan Nair on the topic ‘Space science and the physics of universe’ at the Kerala Literature Festival here on Sunday. 

“Youngsters must be giving particular attention to the developments in the field and must acquaint themselves with the latest technology to be relevant when a wave of change happens. Space science is going to be the next wave,” he said. 

Speaking on deep space explorations being held under the leadership of various countries in the world, Rakesh said we must continue with the missions to colonise other planets. 

“What if an asteroid comes and destroys the earth? We must have a habitat. Each country in the world must work together to explore the opportunities in other planets and try to set up cohabitation facilities,” he said, stressing on the fact that all explorations must be done for the betterment of humankind.

He said people should perceive each project of the ISRO on a larger canvas. “Some people often pose the question whether it is viable for a country such as India, where a large number of people still suffer from poverty, to spent a huge amount on space missions. Yes, it is a fact. But, each mission ISRO has undertaken has yielded great returns. We must realise this side of the fact too.”

“Each mission of ISRO has brought in various changes in many fields, including telecommunication. In fact, we must continue our deep space explorations for a noble cause – to change the lives of human. There (in space), the countries should not be drawing boundaries as we have done here on the Earth. If we do, there will be conflicts and might result in what is called ‘star wars’,” he added. 

