Kerala set to unveil diet plan to fight non-communicable diseases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state witnessing a spike in the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCD), the Health Department is planning to come out with a healthy and balanced diet plan.

The plan that will become part of a multi-pronged strategy to contain NCD aims to bring in a tectonic change in the dietary habits of the people of the state. As per sources, the Health Department is also working on a dietary prescription for NCD patients.

“The burden of NCD in the state is increasing day by day. The root cause for the same is a sedentary lifestyle combined with an unhealthy diet,” a Health Department officer told Express.

“Also, it has been found people tend to follow various diet concepts (Atkins diet/ Zone diet/ Ketogenic diet/ Vegan diet/ South Beach diet/ Raw food diet and others) that might produce short-term results. But, in the long run, it might have an adverse impact on the body. Thus, it was decided to come out with a healthy and balanced diet plan.”

When asked about this with NCD’s state nodal officer Dr Bipin Gopal, he said, “The dietary prescription for NCD patients is getting readied. In the case of framing a concept that promotes a healthy and balanced diet plan, it is getting materialised with the help of the Food Safety Department, Directorate of Medical Education and Community Medicine Department of Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College.”

He further said tackling trans fat in bakery items, wayside eateries and other food processing units in the state is also a major component of the strategy being planned for containing NCD. Meanwhile, it is learnt the state Women and Child Development (WCD) Department will join hands with the National Health Mission (NHM) for addressing lifestyle diseases, including obesity among women and children in the state.

“It is high time we changed our food habits involving high intake of carbohydrates and fat. As part of the Sampushta Keralam project, we will join hands with the NHM for promoting a balanced diet,” said Biju Prabhakar, special secretary, Social Justice and WCD Departments. Earlier, for the promotion of a healthy and balanced diet and to reduce fat, sugar and salt in food products the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had launched an ‘Eat Right India’ movement.

Also, the National Institute of Nutrition, under the Indian Council of Medical Research has started working in the area of nutritional education such as the development of IEC material for healthy eating.

Considering the importance of reducing the NCD burden at the national-level by reducing the exposure of High Fat Sugar and Salt (HFSS) food, an expert committee has been set up.

