Home States Kerala

NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair sends letter thanking Modi

In the letter, Nair also offered all the prayers to the government led by Modi.

Published: 14th January 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking the Central Government for implementing the 10 per cent reservation for economically backward people in forward communities in government jobs and education.

In the letter, Nair also offered all the prayers to the government led by Modi. Earlier, NSS had lauded the Central Government for its will and sense of righteousness to implement 10 per cent reservation to financially backward sections in the general category, which is a long-pending demand of the NSS.

At the same time, Nair’s letter triggered speculations in that NSS was tending towards the BJP camp. But Nair dismissed such reports and said it was just courtesy to thank the Centre for realising one of the demands by the NSS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NSS Reservation Modi G Sukumaran Nair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp