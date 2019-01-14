NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair sends letter thanking Modi

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking the Central Government for implementing the 10 per cent reservation for economically backward people in forward communities in government jobs and education.

In the letter, Nair also offered all the prayers to the government led by Modi. Earlier, NSS had lauded the Central Government for its will and sense of righteousness to implement 10 per cent reservation to financially backward sections in the general category, which is a long-pending demand of the NSS.

At the same time, Nair’s letter triggered speculations in that NSS was tending towards the BJP camp. But Nair dismissed such reports and said it was just courtesy to thank the Centre for realising one of the demands by the NSS.