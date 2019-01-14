Talent scout: 10 football camps to be held in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs has planned 10 coaching camps across the state in the second leg of the ‘Kick Off’ project, launched by the state government to identify and mould football talents at an early age.

The camps will be held at GVHSS Kulathoor, Neyyattinkara, Chavara Sankaramangalam GHSS (Kollam), Kaviyur KNM GHSS (Pathanamthitta), Kalavur GHSS (Alapuzha), Vaikom GBHSS (Kottayam), Kattappana Government Tribal HSS (Idukki), Elamkunnapuzha GHSS (Ernakulam), Mananthala GHSS (Thrissur), Karakurissi GHSS (Palakkad) and Chittariparambu GHSS (Kannur).

The ‘Kick off’ project was inaugurated by Sports and Youth Affairs Minister E P Jayarajanin November, with the aim of imparting scientific training to budding football talents by roping in the services of expert coaches from India and abroad. Boys born between January 2007-December 2008 are eligible for the camps which will admit 25 boys.

Those interested in joining the camps can obtain the details and make registration through the website www.sportskeralakickoff.org