Sabarimala: Travancore Devaswom Board to start free bus service from Nilakkal to Pamba

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: In a major policy decision, that may put a dent in the coffers of the cash-strapped KSRTC the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Sunday decided to start free bus service from Nilakkal base camp to Pampa.

The decision has come as a boon for the Sabarimala pilgrims who are made to cough up Rs 40 for a one way trip in a jampacked non-AC bus and Rs 75 for an AC bus.

The decision was taken by the board meeting presided by president A Padmakumar at Sabarimala on Sunday. Board members K P Sankardas, N Vijayakumar and commissioner N Vasu were present in the meeting.

Padmakumar said 50 buses will be introduced during the Vishu festival in April. “Initially we have to get the permission from the Transport Department. We know it will affect the KSRTC but the board has to consider the interests of the pilgrims,” TDB president A Padmakumar told reporters.