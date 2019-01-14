TDB has not welcomed young women to Sabarimala, will wait for the SC verdict: A Padmakumar

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Travancore Devaswom Board has never taken a stand against continuing the age-old practices of Sabarimala temple, said President A Padmakumar.

“We did not approach the court demanding to change the temple practices. Even the Kerala Government affidavit said any change in the temple customs should be implemented after holding talks with the stake holders. The leader of a prominent party understood the issue only on the eve of Makaravilakku festival. Our stand has been consistent in this issue,” he said.

Padmakumar reiterated his stand that the people who took to the streets protesting against the entry of women to Sabarimala were not all Sangh Parivar followers. We didn't have the opinion that all Ayyappa devotees are trouble mongers, he said.

Ridiculing the invitation extended by senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan to join the Congress, Padmakumar said the people who invite him should first ensure that their position in Congress is safe. “I am happy for their concern about me, but the people who invite me could not stop Raman Nair from joining the BJP,” he said.

Reiterating that he will not resign from the post of TDB President or join any party, Padmakumar said he has followed only one ideology and stood firm under the same flag from 1973.