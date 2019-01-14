Home States Kerala

TDB has not welcomed young women to Sabarimala, will wait for the SC verdict: A Padmakumar

Padmakumar reiterated his stand that the people who took to the streets protesting against the entry of women to Sabarimala were not all Sangh Parivar followers.

Published: 14th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Travancore Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Travancore Devaswom Board has never taken a stand against continuing the age-old practices of Sabarimala temple, said President A Padmakumar.

“We did not approach the court demanding to change the temple practices. Even the Kerala Government affidavit said any change in the temple customs should be implemented after holding talks with the stake holders. The leader of a prominent party understood the issue only on the eve of Makaravilakku festival. Our stand has been consistent in this issue,” he said.

Padmakumar reiterated his stand that the people who took to the streets protesting against the entry of women to Sabarimala were not all Sangh Parivar followers. We didn't have the opinion that all Ayyappa devotees are trouble mongers, he said.

ALSO READ | Sabarimala Karma Samithi leader attacked by boar at Pampa, returns without Ayappa Darshan

Ridiculing the invitation extended by senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan to join the Congress, Padmakumar said the people who invite him should first ensure that their position in Congress is safe. “I am happy for their concern about me, but the people who invite me could not stop Raman Nair from joining the BJP,” he said. 

ALSO READ | Sabarimala: TDB to start free bus service from Nilakkal to Pamba

Reiterating that he will not resign from the post of TDB President or join any party, Padmakumar said  he has followed only one ideology and stood firm under the same flag from 1973.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Travancore Devaswom Board Sabarimala Sangh Parivar Sabarimala row Women in Sabarimala Sabarimala protests

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp