Home States Kerala

Union Minister KJ Alphons unhappy with Kerala's low ranking in tourism

KJ Alphons said the tourism sector accounted for 5.7 per cent of the GDP and has 12.36 per cent of all jobs in the country.

Published: 14th January 2019 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

KJ Alphons

Union Minister KJ Alphons (File | EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister KJ Alphons on Monday expressed unhappiness over his home state Kerala's low ranking in the tourism sector.

Speaking to the media here, Alphons, who is the Minister for Tourism, said that Kerala ranked eighth in the country in attracting foreign tourists and 16th in domestic travellers.

"Kerala is a beautiful state and I am certainly not happy with the rankings. Neighbouring Tamil Nadu has secured the top position," Alphons said, noting that the unprecedented floods in August took a heavy toll on the state's tourism sector.

He said Kerala's performance comes at a time when the World Travel Tourism Council, in its latest figures, revealed that India ranked third after China and the US in the tourism industry with the country's revenues from tourism touching $234 billion in the previous calendar year.

"Eighty seven per cent of this revenue is generated from domestic travellers, while $24 billion is generated from foreign tourists. Likewise 84 million jobs are there in the tourism industry of which 13.92 million jobs were created in the past four years," said Alphons.

Reeling out the figures, the Minister said the tourism sector accounted for 5.7 per cent of the GDP and has 12.36 per cent of all jobs in the country.

"For every rupee that's spent in the industry, it creates an overall impact of Rs 3.50."

He added that spiritual tourism takes up 60 per cent of all tourism activities in the country and hence it has launched a Rs 85.20 crore package to develop basic infrastructure in 133 religious institutions in Kerala, comprising churches, temples and mosques.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KJ Alphons Kerala Kerala tourism Kerala tourism rank Kerala tourism ranking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp