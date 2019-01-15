Slain Kerala SFI leader Abhimanyu’s family gets new home

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: The parents of slain SFI leader Abhimanyu received the key to their new safe and secure home at Vattavada on Monday. In an emotionally charged environment, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan handed over the key to Bhoopathi, Abhimanyu’s mother.

ALSO READ | Kerala High Court notice to sixth accused in Abhimanyu murder case

Bhoopathi, who is yet to recover from the shock of her son’s death, was inconsolable as she came to receive the house key. She broke into tears on seeing a large photo of Abhimanyu, put by party workers in front of the new house.

The CPM, on coming to know about the condition of Abhimanyu’s family living in a ramshackle one-room house at Vattavada, in the district, promised to build them a new home, apart from meeting the expenses involved in marrying off his sister Kausalya.

The party conducted Kausalya’s wedding in an elaborate manner on November 11. Besides, the party fulfilled a long-cherished dream of Abhimanyu by setting up a library at Vattavada. Pinarayi inaugurated the library, ‘Abhimanyu Maharajas.’ The 1256 sq ft house, built by the party at a cost of `38.90 lakh, is situated on a 10-cent plot purchased by the party.