Activists’ campaign about Sabarimala visit not acceptable: Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran

SABARIMALA: There is no restriction on women visiting Sabarimala, however, the campaign made by activists by releasing videos on social media cannot be accepted, said Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.“We are not against women visiting Sabarimala. All visitors are considered devotees. Whoever comes, the government will provide them all basic amenities. Gender or age is not a concern for us,” he told Express.

The minister claimed the negative campaign spearheaded by the BJP and fears of violence have forced many pilgrims to postpone their pilgrimage plans. “There has been a drop in pilgrims arrival and revenue. We are confident that things will return to normalcy next year. People go on pilgrimage in search of peace and when they hear about violence, they postpone their plans.

Many devotees have called of their pilgrimage halfway after hearing about violence,” he said. Kadakampally said the government doesn’t believe that the devotees who participated in the prayer protest marches were not entirely trouble-mongers.

“Many people who fell prey to the misinformation campaign have now realised the truth. The same women will come to Sabarimala next year. They understood the politics behind the Sabarimala protests.“The BJP, which unleashed violence in the name of Sabarimala, has been exposed. Now they are accusing the government for the violence and people will understand their ulterior motives,” he said.