Malayalam director Lenin Rajendran successfully straddled parallel, commercial cinema

Though he debuted through ‘Venal’, it was the success of ‘Chillu’ which gave Lenin a firm footing in commercial cinema.

Published: 15th January 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Lenin Rajendran

Lenin Rajendran. (Photo| facebook/ Lenin Rajendran)

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: For the average filmgoer, Lenin Rajendran, who breathed his last in Chennai on Monday evening, was a filmmaker who helmed award-winning films, a man who headed the Kerala State Film Development Corporation(KSFDC) and a staunch Leftist. He had even twice contested  Lok Sabha elections, albeit unsuccessfully, from the erstwhile Ottapalam seat. But for serious cinema watchers,  Lenin was one of the last of the ilk who marked their presence through the portrayal of vivid subjects on-screen during the 80s. 

Through his demise, Mollywood has lost one more filmmaker, a bold representative of its Golden Era - the architect of 15 movies belonging to different genres. Starting out with the acclaimed ‘Venal’ in 1982, Lenin went on to helm ‘Chillu’ (1982), ‘Prem Nazeerine Kanmanilla’ (1983), ‘Meenamasathile Sooryan’ (1985), ‘Swathi Thirunal’ (1987), ‘Puravritham’ (1988), ‘Vachanam’ (1989), ‘Daivathinte Vikruthikal’ (1992), ‘Kulam’ (1997), ‘Mazha’ (2000), ‘Anyar’ (2003), ‘Rathrimazha’ (2007), ‘Makaramanju’ (2010) and ‘Edavappathy’ (2016). He also directed  ‘Crossroads’, an anthology, in 2017.

Though he debuted through ‘Venal’, it was the success of ‘Chillu’ which gave Lenin a firm footing in commercial cinema. Lenin’s success was his vast repertoire and the thematic treatment.  While ‘Chillu’ was a campus movie regarded by many as a reference guide to the campus life in the early 80s,  his next, ‘Prem Nazeerine Kanmanilla’, was entirely different. In the movie, the-then reigning superstar Prem Nazeer appeared in his real-life avatar. It depicted the tale of a group of youngsters who kidnapped the actor.  

Kerala’s first Communist rebellion which took place in Kayyur was the central theme of his ‘Meenamasathile Sooryan’. Lenin’s versatility was on show in ‘Swathi Thirunal’, the biopic on the legendary poet-King of Travancore.  Kannada actor Anant Nag donned the role of ‘Swathi Thirunal’ in the musical which set cash registers ringing and bagged several awards. 

Till ‘Swathi Thirunal’, it was tune meister M B Sreenivasan who scored music for Lenin’s films.  
Lenin also had an ear for music and he was particularly fond of using poems in his movies - Oru Vattam Koodi (penned by O N V Kurup) from ‘Chillu’ has remained popular even to this day. The other songs from M B Sreenivasan like Chitram Chaayam (‘Chillu’), Elelam Kilimakale (‘Meenamasathile Sooryan’) and the kritis by Swathi Thirunal, Thyagaraja Swamikal and Irayimman Thampi used in ‘Swathi Thirunal’ stand testimony to Lenin’s penchant for lilting music. Irulin Mahanidrayil and Aaradyam Parayum are two other memorable poems used by Lenin in his ‘Daivathinte Vikruthikal’ and ‘Mazha’, respectively.

The much acclaimed  ‘Vachanam’ (1989) -  told in a racy manner- was a trailblazer. ‘Vachanam’ also gifted aesthetes the soul-stirring song Neermizhippeeliyil  - a heady distillation of the genius of O N V, Mohan Sithara and Yesudas. 

Actor Jayaram paid rich tributes to Lenin Rajendran.

“I was exceedingly lucky to start out in the 80s. It enabled me to work with P Padmarajan, Bharathan and Lenin Rajendran. I feel a searing pain while bidding adieu to Lenin Rajendran,” he told Express.
He said Vachanam is one of his personal favourites among his own filmography. “The movie is a perfect commercial movie with an added class. The thematic treatment is the main reason why it still stands out as a cult movie. Likewise, the song Neermizhippeeliyil is one of the most beautiful songs which I have enacted on screen,” he said.

