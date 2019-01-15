Home States Kerala

Busy schedule awaits PM Modi on Kerala visit

He will launch the Kollam bypass, inaugurate the Swadesh Darshan Project at Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple and also the klick-start the NDA’s election campaign in Kerala.

Published: 15th January 2019 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in the state on Tuesday for a one-day visit. 

He will launch the Kollam bypass, inaugurate the Swadesh Darshan Project at Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple and also the klick-start the NDA’s election campaign in Kerala. Security has been tightened in the two districts in view of it.

Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as well as ministers and other senior government officials will receive the PM who will reach the Trivandrum International Airport’s technical area at 4 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi Modi in Kerala Modi visit Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp