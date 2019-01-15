Busy schedule awaits PM Modi on Kerala visit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in the state on Tuesday for a one-day visit.

He will launch the Kollam bypass, inaugurate the Swadesh Darshan Project at Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple and also the klick-start the NDA’s election campaign in Kerala. Security has been tightened in the two districts in view of it.

Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as well as ministers and other senior government officials will receive the PM who will reach the Trivandrum International Airport’s technical area at 4 pm.