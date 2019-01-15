Human trafficking angle being probed at Munambam following recovery of travel bags

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Munambam and its adjacent areas have again come under the scanner of enforcement agencies as the police have stumbled upon evidence suggesting an international human trafficking racket is operating from the area to help Tamils reach Australia in fishing boats. The human trafficking angle emerged following the latest incident on January 12 when the police recovered 19 pieces of baggage from Cherai beach and Maliankara under Munambam and Vadakkekkara police station limits and another 54 abandoned bags from Kodungalloor; also revealing how porous the state’s coastline is.

The police received information that a group of Tamil people, including women and children, from New Delhi, arrived at Cherai and left the area on January 12. However, they are yet to establish whether this is a case of human trafficking. Munambam has been in the news for human trafficking earlier too. There are several boat building yards here and a few years back there were reports of large vessels, not meant for fishing but that could go out in the high seas, being built in these yards.

Meanwhile, police officers said they have not received any concrete evidence of human trafficking in the recovery of the baggage from Cherai beach and Maliankara. “We received evidence of a Tamil ethnic group arriving at Cherai beach, but there is no clue on where they have gone. The people produced copies of ID cards and contact numbers to take rooms at a homestay in Cherai. It is learnt that people from a Tamil settlement in New Delhi had arrived in Cherai. They told the homestay owner they were travelling to Kanyakumari and vacated the rooms,” said Aluva ASP M J Sojan.

According to him, there was an instance earlier when a group was brought to the Munambam area with fraudulent promises of passage to Australia. “This could be a similar case. We can establish the human trafficking angle only after receiving information on the persons who brought the people to Munambam or a member from the Tamil group. An inquiry is underway and a clear picture will emerge soon,” said the ACP.

Meanwhile, the Munambam police received evidence a boat owned jointly by a Colachel native and Thiruvananthapuram native, had filled about 10,000 litre of fuel from a petrol bunk in Munambam. According to the police, fishing boats fill only up to about 5,000 litre of fuel. An inquiry into this is also being undertaken.

According to the police, the 13 bags found from the boatyard near Maliankara and six from the Cherai beachside had triggered suspicion of around 45 people, who came from New Delhi, being ferried to a foreign coast by a boat from the Munambom coast. “According to a homestay facility near Cherai beach, the bags belong to the around 40 people who stayed there for the past few days. They left the rooms at around 5.30 am on Saturday leaving behind six of their bags,” an officer with the Munambam police said.

After examining the bag, the police also found five train tickets dated December 12, each showing the suspects’ journey from Delhi to Chennai.

After checking the passenger list, the police found all of them had travelled to Kochi from Chennai by train. “The preliminary investigation also revealed one of the suspects who travelled from Delhi to Chennai have booked the homestay in Cherai on January 5 and vacated on January 12,” the officer said.

All the recovered bags contain men and women’s clothes, and food items, mainly dry fruits and junk food. The Vadakkekara police have registered a case under Section 102 of CrPC. Earlier in 2015, there was a case of human trafficking when the police busted a racket of Sri Lankan refugees from Tamil Nadu trying to travel to Australia from Munambam.