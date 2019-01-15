Home States Kerala

Killing brave cadre members will not pull party back: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

He said that whenever an issue arises, some political organisations try to communalise it, which ultimately results in bloodshed and violence.

Published: 15th January 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Abhimanyu’s murder was a deliberate attempt by some political organisations to destroy the SFI and strengthen their hold in the state.

ALSO READ | Slain Kerala SFI leader Abhimanyu’s family gets new home

“While the SFI flourished across the campuses in the state through its organisational activities, several other parties grew by instigating communal violence and killing our party cadre members. Whenever an issue arises, they try to communalise it, which ultimately results in bloodshed and violence,” Pinarayi said.

“However, such attempts will not pull the party back,” he said.

“Besides joining Abhimanyu’s family in their grief, the party takes the responsibility of the entire family. As he wished, a library has been built at his native place. Soon, his memorial will be put up in Kochi,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Abhimanyu SFI Abhimanyu murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp