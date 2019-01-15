Killing brave cadre members will not pull party back: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Abhimanyu’s murder was a deliberate attempt by some political organisations to destroy the SFI and strengthen their hold in the state.

“While the SFI flourished across the campuses in the state through its organisational activities, several other parties grew by instigating communal violence and killing our party cadre members. Whenever an issue arises, they try to communalise it, which ultimately results in bloodshed and violence,” Pinarayi said.

“However, such attempts will not pull the party back,” he said.

“Besides joining Abhimanyu’s family in their grief, the party takes the responsibility of the entire family. As he wished, a library has been built at his native place. Soon, his memorial will be put up in Kochi,” he said.