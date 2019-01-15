Knanaya Sabha Committee poll incident: Kerala HC hands over probe to CBI  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to hand over the probe into the attack in connection with Knanaya Sabha Central Congress committee election in Tiruvalla last year to the CBI.

According to the prosecution, on the eve of the election, two masked attackers had barged into the house of Binu Kuruvila, who was a candidate in the election and attacked him. Later, the case was transferred to Crime Branch, Alappuzha.

The police report said the factional feud between two rival factions of the Knanaya Sabha Central Congress was the apparent trigger. While one of the factions in the fray for the election was headed by Aleyas, the second one was led by Abraham.

Binu Kuruvila initially supported the first group, but later he switched allegiance to the second group. The police informed the court they have no objection to handing over the investigation to the CBI, especially since the suspects are living abroad.