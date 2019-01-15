Home States Kerala

Knanaya Sabha Committee poll incident: Kerala HC hands over probe to CBI  

The police report said factional feud between two rival factions of the Knanaya Sabha Central Congress was the apparent trigger.

Published: 15th January 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to hand over the probe into the attack in connection with Knanaya Sabha Central Congress committee election in Tiruvalla last year to the CBI.

According to the prosecution, on the eve of the election, two masked attackers had barged into the house of Binu Kuruvila, who was a candidate in the election and attacked him. Later, the case was transferred to Crime Branch, Alappuzha. 

The police report said the factional feud between two rival factions of the Knanaya Sabha Central Congress was the apparent trigger. While one of the factions in the fray for the election was headed by Aleyas, the second one was led by Abraham.

Binu Kuruvila initially supported the first group, but later he switched allegiance to the second group. The police informed the court they have no objection to handing over the investigation to the CBI, especially since the suspects are living abroad. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court High Court Knanaya Sabha Central Congress CBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp