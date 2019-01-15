Lakhs of Ayyappa devotees witness ‘Makarajyothi’ in Sabarimala

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: In an atmosphere pervaded with religious fervour, lakhs of Ayyappa devotees witnessed the auspicious ‘Makaravilakku’ and ‘Makarajyothi’ ceremonies at the Lord Ayyappa temple here on Monday.

The “Makaravilakku” ceremony was performed at 6.40 pm after adorning the Lord Ayyappa idol with the ‘Thiruvabharanam’. Ayyappa chants rented the air as the ‘Makarajyothi’ appeared in the sky, east of the temple after ‘Deeparadhana’ at 6.45 pm.

‘Thiruvabharanam’, for adorning the deity ahead

of the deeparadhana , being taken to the sreekovil

through the Holy Steps in Sabarimala on Monday

(Photo | Shaji Vettupuram )

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar, members K P Sankaradas and N Vijayakumar, Devaswom secretary K Jyothilal, Devaswom commissioner N Vasu, Sabarimala Devaswom executive officer Sudheeshkumar and administrative officer Muraribabu were among those who witnessed the ceremony. Makarasamkrama pooja, which marks the moon’s movement to the ‘Utharayanam’ from ‘Dakshinayanam’, was held at the temple at 7.52 pm.

Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru performed the ceremony by pouring the ghee, brought from the Kowdiar Palace, on Lord Ayyappa’s idol. This was followed by an ‘aarti’ held in the presence of melsanthi Vasudevan Nampoothiri.

Prior to this, the procession carrying the ‘Thiruvabharanam’ (sacred gold attire) from Pandalam Valiyakoickal Sree Dharma Sastha temple was accorded a reception at Saramkuthi at 5.30 pm by a team led by Sudheeshkumar and Muraribabu.

Led by artists playing ‘chendamelam’, ‘nagaswaram’ and ‘panchavadyam’, the procession moved towards the sopanam after passing through the Valiya Nadapandal, Lower Thirumuttom and the Holy Steps. The procession was received by Padmakumar, Sanakaradas and Vijayakumar in front of the golden flag mast.Later, the ‘Thiruvabharanam’ was carried in front of the sreekovil where thantri Rajeevaru received it and took it inside for adorning the attire on Lord Ayyappa’s idol.

