Home States Kerala

Lakhs of Ayyappa devotees witness ‘Makarajyothi’ in Sabarimala

Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru performed the ceremony by pouring the ghee, brought from the Kowdiar Palace, on Lord Ayyappa’s idol.

Published: 15th January 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Devotees with folded hands pray towards Ponnambalamedu on seeing the Makarajyothi at Sabarimala on Monday evening (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)

By P T Mohanan Pillai 
Express News Service

SABARIMALA:  In an atmosphere pervaded with religious fervour, lakhs of Ayyappa devotees witnessed the auspicious ‘Makaravilakku’ and ‘Makarajyothi’ ceremonies at the Lord Ayyappa temple here on Monday.

The “Makaravilakku” ceremony was performed at 6.40 pm after adorning the Lord Ayyappa idol with the ‘Thiruvabharanam’. Ayyappa chants rented the air as the ‘Makarajyothi’ appeared in the sky, east of the temple after ‘Deeparadhana’ at 6.45 pm.

‘Thiruvabharanam’, for adorning the deity ahead
of the deeparadhana, being taken to the sreekovil
through the Holy Steps in Sabarimala  on Monday
(Photo | Shaji Vettupuram)

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar, members K P Sankaradas and N Vijayakumar, Devaswom secretary K Jyothilal, Devaswom commissioner N Vasu, Sabarimala Devaswom executive officer Sudheeshkumar and administrative officer Muraribabu were among those who witnessed the ceremony. Makarasamkrama pooja, which marks the moon’s movement to the ‘Utharayanam’ from ‘Dakshinayanam’, was held at the temple at 7.52 pm.

Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru performed the ceremony by pouring the ghee, brought from the Kowdiar Palace, on Lord Ayyappa’s idol. This was followed by an ‘aarti’ held in the presence of melsanthi Vasudevan Nampoothiri.

Prior to this, the procession carrying the ‘Thiruvabharanam’ (sacred gold attire) from Pandalam Valiyakoickal Sree Dharma Sastha temple was accorded a reception at Saramkuthi at 5.30 pm by a team led by Sudheeshkumar and Muraribabu. 

Led by artists playing ‘chendamelam’, ‘nagaswaram’ and ‘panchavadyam’, the procession moved towards the sopanam after passing through the Valiya Nadapandal, Lower Thirumuttom and the Holy Steps. The procession was received by Padmakumar, Sanakaradas and Vijayakumar in front of the golden flag mast.Later, the ‘Thiruvabharanam’ was carried in front of the sreekovil where thantri Rajeevaru received it and took it inside for adorning the attire on Lord Ayyappa’s idol.

Folded hands, filled minds 

In a spiritual atmosphere filled with Saranam Ayyappa chants, lakhs of devotees witnessed the auspicious Makaravilakku and Makarajyothi ceremonies at the Lord Ayyappa Temple here on Monday evening. While Makaravilakku was seen at 6.40 pm, Makarajyothi appeared on the sky to the east of the temple five minutes later, after deeparadhana was performed. Makaras-amkrama pooja  was held at the temple at 7.52 pm. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar and a host of officers were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayyappa devotees Sabarimala Makaravilakku Makarajyothi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp