Kerala

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran lashes out against social media spreading fake news

Published: 15th January 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran poses for selfie with singer P Suseela during the Harivarasanam Award presentation ceremony | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: While the social media has many virtues, people who use it to spread fake news are misleading the public regardless of the plight of the victims, said Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran. Referring to the fake news about the death of singer P Susheela, he said the reason for such malicious campaign is unknown. 

“The social media has been creating controversies spreading fake news and public representatives have always been the target of such misinformation campaign. Even mainstream media fall prey to such campaigns. 

“The media, whether it is mainstream or social media, should not spread fake news that creates unrest in the society,” he said after presenting the Harivarasanam Award to singer P Susheela at Sabarimala on Monday.

Kadakampally Surendran said Susheela, who has sung more than 25,000 songs including 916 Malayalam songs, is the Last Mangeshkar of South India. 

Criticising the campaign started by some organisations discouraging people from donating money to temples, he said a pilgrimage will be complete only when we give a donation for the administration of the temple. Raju Abraham MLA presided over the function.  Retd SC judge Arijith Pasayath, Devaswom ombudsman Justice PR Raman, Devaswom high power committee chairman Retd Justice S Sirijagan, Devaswom board president A Padmakumar, members KP Sankardas, N Vijayakumar, commissioner N Vasu, Tamil Actor Jayem Ravi, Special Commissioner M Manoj and others participated.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran Fake news Sabarimala Susheela

