PM Narendra Modi to open Kollam  Bypass on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will reach Kollam by a helicopter, will inaugurate the Kollam Bypass at a function to be held at the Aashramam Maidan at 4.50 pm. Both the Governor and Chief Minister will attend it. At 5.30 pm, the PM will address BJP’s public meet at Kollam Cantonment Ground. Later, he will return to state capital by a helicopter.

Modi will go by road to the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple, where he will inaugurate the Swadesh Darshan Project at 7.15 pm. After having darshan at the temple, he will return to New Delhi at 8 pm.