Natural rubber imports to see a rise this year

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The demand for natural rubber (NR), slated at 12 lakh tonnes in the fiscal year 2018-19, will be met by a record six lakh tonnes of imports, which is expected to increase further. Cheaper prices of NR globally and falling domestic production have led to the spike in NR imports, which began in 2009 with 90,00 tonnes, reaching 4.5 lakh tonnes in 2017-18. Meanwhile, domestic production of NR dropped from 9 lakh tonnes in 2012-13 to the current levels.

In Kerala, rubber cultivation is spread across 13 lakh acres, of which 93 per cent is held by small growers, holding less than five acres. Growers in Kerala, who contribute about 90 per cent of domestic NR production, have been plagued by issues such as fall in price, unavailability and high cost of labour, lack of mechanisation, long crop gestation periods, and lack of policy support, all of which have resulted in the steady fall of NR production.

Harrison Malayalam executive director Santosh Kumar said over 40 lakh growers, workers and their dependents in Kerala are in distress as domestic prices of NR have crashed. “The crisis started in 2013 and has reached a peak, leading to a steep decline in NR production in Kerala,” he said.