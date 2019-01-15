Plea in Kerala HC against Alappad sand mining 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A petition was filed before the Kerala High Court on Monday seeking to initiate steps to stop sand mining at Alappad and implement the recommendations of the Environment Assessment Committees for mitigating the dangers caused by mining.

The petitioner, KM Hussain, a native of Alappad, submitted the mining by IREL has threatened the very existence of the Alappad panchayat.

If mining is allowed to continue, the entire area will be submerged. The petitioner also said the environmental assessment committee headed by former minister Mullakkara Ratnakaran had conducted a study on the issue and submitted a report before the Assembly.

However, none of the suggestions has been implemented, the petitioner said. The committee found unscientific excavation has resulted in sand accumulation, according to the petition.