PM Modi in Kerala for brief visit, to inaugurate Kollam bypass

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Kerala for a short visit. He alighted at the technical area of Air Force Station Thiruvananthapuram, where he was received by Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other higher officials.

The Prime Minister later flew to Kollam via a special helicopter.

At Kollam, the PM will inaugurate the Kollam Bypass and will address party workers in Mavelikkara, Kollam and Alappuzha parliament constituencies at a public rally organized at Cantonment Ground.

After the programme PM will visit the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple, where he will inaugurate the Swadesh Darshan Project at 7.15 pm. After having darshan at the temple, he will return to New Delhi at 8 pm.