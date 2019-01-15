Communists have no respect for our culture: PM slams Pinarayi government over Sabarimala issue

By PTI

KOLLAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday slammed the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala and Congress-led UDF opposition over the Sabarimala women entry issue and said both fronts were two sides of the same coin.

Tearing into the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government, Modi said its conduct in the Sabarimala issue will go down as one of the "most shameful behaviours" by any party and government.

Kerala has today "become hostile to the corruption and communalism" of the LDF and UDF, he said while addressing a huge gathering of BJP workers here.

Modi said for the last few months, the entire nation has been talking about Sabarimala.

The conduct of the Kerala LDF government on the Sabarimala issue would go down in the history as one of the "most shameful behaviours by any party and government," he said.

"We know that the communists do not respect the Indian history, culture and spirituality but nobody imagined they would have such hatred," he said.

Slamming the "multiple stand" taken by the Congress and the party-led opposition front UDF in the state, he urged them to clear their stand on the issue.

"The UDF is no better. The Congress has multiple stands. They say one thing in Parliament but a different thing in Pathanamthitta (where the Lord Ayyappa shrine is located). They say one thing on Monday and a different thing on another day," he said.

"I challenge the UDF, clearly state your stand on the issue. Your doublespeak has been exposed," Modi said, lashing out at his party's national arch rival.

The BJP's stand on this issue has 'always' been clear, he said.

"The actions of our party match our words. If there is one party that has been at the forefront of standing with Kerala and its culture, it is BJP," Modi said.

"On one hand NDA government at the centre is working day and night for the people of Kerala. But it pains me no end that the Kerala of spirituality and tranquility, the Kerala of harmony and happiness has become hostile to the corruption and communalism of two alliances-- the LDF and UDF," he said.

Alleging that both LDF and UDF were "two sides of the same coin", Modi said the Congress and Communists were talking about gender justice in the Sabarimala issue but their actions were "just opposite."

"The Left and the Congress make tall claims about respect to gender justice and social justice. But their actions are exactly the opposite," he said.

He accused the respective fronts of being engaged in "vote bank politics" by supporting triple talaq.

Modi also criticised the Muslim League's stand on the recent 10 per cent reservation for poor sections of society.

Triple talaq was a "big injustice to women" which has been banned by several Islamic nations, he said and asked why India should have the practice.

"The NDA government has been working towards abolishing triple talaq. Who is opposing us on this. The Communists and the Congress," he said.

"Driven by votebank politics, Congress and Communists support it. The people of Kerala should ask the LDF and UDF why are they supporting a practice that causes injustice to women," he said.

On the NDA's 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections, he recalled it was passed by a 'historic' majority in Parliament.

"We believe that every Indian of any caste, creed or community deserves equal opportunity.

We have also made provisions to increase the number of seats in institutions so that justice is done to all sections," he said.

However, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) opposed it, he said.

"Do you know which party opposed it tooth and nail. It is the IUML, the second largest partner of the UDF. We want to work towards social justice but the UDF does not agree with us," he said.

UDF and LDF were two sides of the same old coin which were same in corruption, casteism and communalism, Modi alleged.

"They are different in name, but in damaging Kerala's cultural fabric, they are the same. UDF and LDF are different names but in political violence they are the same. Different in name, but in neglecting Kerala's yuvashakthi, they are the same," he said.

He accused both party-led fronts of "ignoring the poor."

Indicating that the BJP could make better strides in Kerala, he cited the example of Tripura where his party trumped the CPI (M) to form the government last year.

"The UDF and LDF may laugh at us. To them I say, don't underestimate the BJP karyakarta. Your stones, your sticks, your violence cannot break the moral of the BJP karyakarta. They should see what happened in Tripura. From zero, we formed the government there. What happened in Tripura will happen in Kerala," Modi said.

His government was committed to all sections of society and recalled its efforts to release Indian nurses from ISIS activists, besides Father Tom Uzhunnalil, who was held hostage by militants in Yemen.

Modi also recalled the rapid strides made by the country in attracting foreign investments in the past four years.