Police take couple into custody after resort owner's death in Kerala

The cops’ action came on the information the culprit had stayed in their house, hiding from the police, on the day after the murder.

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  A day after a resort owner and his employee were found dead inside a cardamom estate at Chinnakkanal near Munnar, the police on Monday took a couple into custody. The couple, natives of Cheriyar near Santhapara here, have been taken into custody for interrogation regarding the incident, which the Munnar police classified as murder.

The cops’ action came on the information the culprit had stayed in their house, hiding from the police, on the day after murdering Jacob Varghese alias Rajesh, 40, of Mannanam in Kottayam and Muthayya, 52, a resident at Periyakanal Top Division estate lane. Muthayya was found dead inside the Cardamom drier room with injuries on his head, while Rajesh’s body was recovered from a nearby area with gunshot wounds.

The probe is now on to locate Gopan, a native of Kulapparachal near Rajakumari, who started working at the resort as a driver just six days ago and went missing since the incident. The police said the probe has been extended to Tamil Nadu. The police also found the car, which was used by Rajesh and taken by the culprit, abandoned at the parking ground of a church at Murikkumthotty. Blood stains and two empty sacks have been recovered from the car. 

“We will check the footage of the CCTV camera at the parking ground to check who abandoned the car,” the police said. The police also found the cover of the gun which was used to shoot Rajesh. Rajesh’s father Varghese had a licensed gun, which he kept at the restaurant. However, the police are yet to find it.

The police have also got information the culprit sold dried cardamoms weighing 143 kg, looted from the estate, to a merchant at Pooppara and received an advance of Rs 10,000 from him. “We will nab the culprit in two days,” they said.

