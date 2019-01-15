Home States Kerala

Read Constitution rather than Manusmriti: CPI(M) says to PM Modi over his Sabarimala comment

Modi had said at a public rally at Kollam that the conduct of the LDF on the Sabarimala issue will go down in history as one of the most shameful behaviour by any party and government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated during an event to inaugurate the Kollam Bypass on NH 66 in Kollam district of Kerala Tuesday January 15 2019. | PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI(M) and the Opposition Congress in Kerala Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising both parties on the Sabarimala issue.

While CPI(M) asked Modi to read the Constitution, which he is sworn to uphold, rather than the Manusmriti or RSS oath, Congress state chief Mullappally Ramachandran said the Prime Minister's speech was a reflection of BJP's decision to use Sabarimala as a 'political opportunity.'

Criticising the LDF government, Modi had said at a public rally at Kollam that the conduct of the LDF on the Sabarimala issue "will go down in history" as one of the most "shameful behaviour" by any party and government.

Slamming the alleged "multiple stands" taken by the opposition Congress and the party-led front UDF, he urged the them to clear their stand on the issue.

Modi also said that the Congress says one thing in Parliament and another in Pathanamthitta (where the Lord Ayyappa shrine is located) and challenged the UDF to state their stand on the Sabarimala issue.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) lashed out at the Prime Minister through its Twitter handle and said Kerala does not need cultural lessons from 'regressive forces.

' "Shameful that Modi attacked the LDF Govt for implementing Supreme Court's order on Sabarimala while inaugurating a project in Kollam in Kerala.

Modi should read the Indian constitution, which he is sworn to uphold, rather than Manusmriti or RSS oath," the tweet said.

"What is shameful is your party leaders defending rapists, what is shameful is BJP leaders defending Sati, AND what is shameful is ruling BJP members defying the country's top court and Constitution. Mr Modi! Kerala does not need cultural lessons from regressive forces," the tweet said.

KPCC president Ramachandran said the national leadership of the BJP and RSS had initially welcomed the entry of women into Sabarimala, but the BJP state chief found Sabarimala as a "political opportunity".

"Prime Minister is also aiming the same. His Kollam speech was a reflection of BJP's decision to use Sabarimala as a political opportunity," he said.

