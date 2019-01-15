Home States Kerala

Six NGO Union leaders surrender after SBI manager’s cabin ransack in Kerala

The manager’s cabin came under attack during the 48-hour strike organised by Central Trade Unions.

Published: 15th January 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A total of six leaders of the left-leaning NGO Union, who were accused of ransacking the cabin of SBI Treasury Branch, near the Secretariat, on Wednesday, have surrendered before the police. 

Those surrendered were NGO Union state leader M Suresh Babu, 46, of GST Karamana; Suresh Kumar, 46, of GST Karamana; P K Binu Kumar, 44, of Audit Department; M S Sreevalsan, 56, of District Treasury; K A Bijuraj, 50, of Health Department and Anil Kumar, 50, of Civil Supplies. They surrendered before Cantonment Police on Monday night.

The manager’s cabin came under attack during the 48-hour strike organised by Central Trade Unions. The bank was open on the strike day and that infuriated the activists who barged into the manager’s cabin and destroyed the computer and furniture. The bank officials estimated a loss of `1.5 lakh in the attack. 

