Former DGP TP Senkumar attacks Kerala government on Sabarimala

He was inaugurating a prayer function conducted by retired police officers to atone for the police actions against Ayyappa devotees in Sabarimala.

15th January 2019

Ayyappa devotees visiting Sabarimala shrine (File Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)

By Express News Service

PANDALAM: Former DGP TP Senkumar has said that if the government had minimum decency, it would have been ready to continue the earlier customs at Sabarimala till January 22.

He was inaugurating a prayer function conducted by retired police officers to atone for the police actions against Ayyappa devotees in Sabarimala. “Administrative systems of state government or central government have different interests.

But the police should only function as per law. There should be clarification as to whether there was any official order for taking women, including Rahana Fathima under police protection, to Sabarimala,” he said.  

Explaining the SC order, he said that it did not mention any role for the state government. The same state police prevented the entry of women to Ninar Masjid at Erumeli, Senkumar said.

