SIT moves Kerala HC against bail for accused in Abhimanyu murder case

The SIT contended the bail granted to Abdul Nasser was not legally maintainable as the court failed to properly assess the facts with regard to the common intention and the criminal conspiracy.

Published: 15th January 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Abhimanyu murder case on Monday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to cancel the bail granted to the seventh accused by the Ernakulam Sessions Court. The police had earlier filed a petition to revoke the bail order in favour of the sixth accused.

The SIT contended the bail granted to Abdul Nasser alias Nachu, Nettur, Maradu was not legally maintainable as the court failed to properly assess the facts with regard to the common intention and the criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused.

Besides, it had not factored in his active involvement. Earlier, while granting bail to the accused, the court found he was not directly involved in the attack. According to the prosecution, the court’s findings will adversely impact the outcome of the case.

Abdul Nasser was not a student at Maharaja’s College. However, he is an active worker of SDPI-PFI in Ernakulam district. He was present at the scene of the crime from the beginning and he had actively participated in the execution of the crime along with other accused.

Some of the key accused- ninth accused V N Shifas alias Chippu; 1oth accused Sahal; 11th accused Jissal Razak; 12th accused Muhammed Shahim; 14th accused P M Faiz; 15th accused Thansil and Sanid are still at large.  The release of the accused on bail will affect the arrest of the absconding accused, according to the petition.  

