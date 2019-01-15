Was it not through a vagina that you too were born? Facebook users slam BJP's K Surendran for insensitive comment

Bechu S By

Online Desk

BJP Kerala state unit general secretary K Surendran on Sunday stirred up a hornet's nest by making some misogynistic comments against 'Aarppo Arthavam' - a pro-women movement that was conducted in Kochi.

Posting the photos of the programme's main entrance -- which was made in the shape of a vagina -- Surendran wrote on Facebook that the gate was given the shape of such a "hole" especially for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was expected to attend the programme.

"The entry hole of a programme which the chief minister of a state was expected to attend the valedictory function. No wonder people around the globe rejected the commies."

He went on to post a second status update, which has been condemned as more offensive than the first one, and used the hashtag "ArappoVijayan" - combining the name of the programme with the CM's.

"Every gate will be made in accordance to the worthiness of the man destined to come through it #ArappoVijayan." - he wrote.

Surendran soon came under fire by hundreds of users for his misogynist remarks and attack on the CM. Many people, men and women alike, commented under his posts asking how could a biological process be so bad, and was that not through a vagina that he too was born.

"The RSS is conversing with the women of Kerala in the patriarchal line that Manuvaad insists on. They have been talking about women like a group who deserves no respect. How could Surendran find obscenity in a vagina, coming from a culture in which the holy union of Siva and Sakthi is celebrated? All of us including Surendran took his first breath through a vagina, menstrual blood is responsible for our existence," said advcoate Maya Krishnan, general convenor of the Arppo Arthavam movement.

Calling such thoughts to be the product of salacious mindset, the criminal lawyer added, "this movement is against the social set-up under which menstruation is impure and bleeding women are discriminated against. In that scenario, if not this then what could be the ideal entrance?

As long as we receive responses like his, it means there are still many people who should be educated and hence, we should go on."

The BJP supporters were adamant that their leader was right to condemn the programme. Joining the debate under their leader's controversial posts, they argued that though not obscene, some topics and things are not for "public display."

Interestingly, people across all strata of life came forward against the BJP leader's sexist comments.

"It is saddening to see a top-tier leader of a national party making such patriarchal remarks. The same people who use foul language under his posts are calling the CM 'menstrual commie.' These are the same people who used casteist remarks against him recently. Sexism and casteism motivate these people. Unfortunately, Surendran's remarks are no different from that of some men who say double-meaning jokes at women," Anju S Ram, an MSW student wrote.

Advocate Maya says this is true as she and other organisers are getting abusive phone calls at late nights and are stalked on social media by RSS-BJP supporters. However, she said the team will not back off from the campaign. "There was a social taboo against sanitary pads until recent times, but now it is gone. Likewise, taboo over menstruation will soon disapper," she expressed hope.