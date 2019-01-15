Kanaka Durga, who created history at Sabarimala, attacked by mother-in-law, hospitalised

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Kanaka Durga, who along with Bindu successfully visited Sabarimala and entered Sannidhanam during the second attempt, was attacked on Tuesday after she returned to her husband's home at Angadippuram on Tuesday. According to police, she was beaten up by her mother-in-law.

Police said she was taken to Government District Hospital at Perinthalmanna after she suffered minor injuries on her head.

Kanaka Durga, who belongs to an orthodox Nair family, had drawn ire from relatives and family members after entering Sabarimala. She returned home after her leave came to an end.

A B.Com holder, Kanaka Durga is presently employed with Civil Supplies Department and is working as the assistant manager of a Maveli store at Anamangad near Perinthalmanna. Her husband Krishnanunni is working as a PWD engineer.

Known as Durga Areekode and Durga Angadippuram, she is a familiar face in social works and activities of Purogamana Kalasahithya Sangham (PuKaSa). She is also a member of Angadippuram based Valluvanad Samskarika Vedi.

It was in the first week of January, Kanaka Durga along with Bindu Hariharan managed to enter the hill temple. She left her place in the second week of December, 2018, for attending a meeting at Thiruvananthapuram. But, on December 24, she attempted to visit Sabarimala with Kozhikode native Bindu. But they were forced to abandon their trip due to strong protest from the part of a section of devotees at Pamba and Sannidhanam. The family of Kanakadurga was reportedly not aware of her plan to visit the hill shrine.