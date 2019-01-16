Three Sabarimala devotees succumb to cardiac arrest

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Three devotees who arrived to participate in the Makaravilakku festival died due to cardiac arrest at Sabarimala. Two of the devotees were from Tamil Nadu; the other was from Andhra Pradesh.

According to the medical officer at the government dispensary in Pampa, Kowthalam Lakshmana, 57, a resident of Srinivasa Nagar at Adoni in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh died at 10.15 am on Tuesday.

M S Gopalan, 72, a native of TVS Nagar at Ambattur in Chennai died at 5.10 pm on Monday.

R Shanmugham, 54, of Karachi Knots I, Bhavanisagar in Erode district died at

the government hospital in Karimala at 5.15 pm on Sunday.