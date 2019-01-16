Home States Kerala

75 per cent Kerala school students don't have computer at home: Survey

The survey, conducted by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), is on the Hi-Tech school project implemented in Classes 8 to 12 in the state, said an official.

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A survey conducted among schoolchildren in Kerala revealed that 75 per cent of them do not have a computer at home.

"43,061 students (25 per cent) reported they have a computer at home. It was also found that 73,333 teachers (92 per cent) effectively use the laptop and projector installed in the Hi-Tech classrooms and a total of 13,489 teachers were able to create their own digital contents," said K. Anvar Sadath, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of KITE.

He told IANS that the survey included 178,871 students and 60,776 teachers in 4,742 schools. Five students were selected in random from every class, who were asked to fill up a questionnaire.

"The Hi-Tech classrooms have proved its mettle in providing a world class learning environment in schools. Based on the inputs from the survey, KITE has made mechanisms for areas which require specific interventions", said Sadath.

