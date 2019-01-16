Bail denied to six NGO union leaders in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six leaders of the left-leaning NGO Union, who surrendered before the police for their role in ransacking the SBI Treasury Branch, have been remanded for 14 days.

NGO Union state leader M Suresh Babu, 46, of GST Karamana; Suresh Kumar, 46, GST Karamana; P K Binu Kumar, 44, of Audit Department; M S Sreevalsan, 56, of District Treasury; K A Bijuraj, 50, of Health Department and Anil Kumar, 50, of Civil Supplies were sent to remand after the Judicial Magistrate Court turned down their bail pleas.

The leaders were charged with various sections, including the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Having been on the run for the last several days, the six surrendered before Cantonment Police on Monday night.

The bank manager’s cabin came under attack during the 48-hour strike organised by Central Trade Unions.

The bank was open on the strike day and that infuriated the union leaders who barged into the manager’s cabin and destroyed the computer and furniture.

The bank officers had estimated a loss of `1.5 lakh in the attack. The footage of the union activists was obtained from the CCTV cameras installed in the bank. Following this, two district leaders of the union had surrendered a few days ago.

The surrendered were A Asokan and T V Harilal and were remanded after being charged for non-bailable offences.

The police said one more person named Ajaya Kumar involved in the attack is still absconding.

However, he was not present in the video footage and hence his role cannot be confirmed till now. Those arrested have also given statements that Ajaya Kumar was not involved in the attack.