Ramesh Chennithala demands detailed probe into Munambam human trafficking case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said it was the collective failure of the state intelligence apparatus and the Home Department that a team of 43 people, including children, reportedly set off for Australia on a fishing vessel from Munambam harbour in Kochi.

The state intelligence miserably failed to take notice 43 people who have come from various parts of the country stayed here in various hotels and home-stays for over a month with a motto of leaving for Australia and prepared everything required for the sailing stealthy, he said.

“This is not the first time Munambam being used as a transit point to leave for Australia. We have been spending crores of rupees for the Coast Guard and I was wondering that what they have been doing when these kind of unlawful activities are taking place,” he said.