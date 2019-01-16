Two women below 50 years of age, on their way to Sabarimala, forced to return

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Two women, Reshma Nishanth of Kannur and Shanila of Kollam, who attempted to reach Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa temple, were stopped at Neelimala top on the trek route by devotees early on Wednesday morning.

The women reached Pamba at around 4 am and started their journey with police protection at around 04:30 am. The two women reportedly came with a group of 7 others with an assurance from the police that they will be provided security if they start in batches. When they reached Neelimala, two devotees, who were returning from the hill shrine stopped them and started chanting Ayyappa hymns.

Soon other devotees and members of Sabarimala Karma Samithi joined in making it difficult for the women to continue their journey. The women who sat on the road demanded the police to remove the protesters and continue to provide them security in order to let them continue their journey.

Reshma Nishanth told media persons that she had started observing penance for the past two months and will not return without having darshan.

For the police, however, it became a tough task to take them to the hill shrine as hundreds of devotees joined the protest. With the situation spiralling out of control, the police were forced to escort the women back without letting them offer the prayers. Shanila Sajesh, 28, Reshma Nishanth, 30, both from Kannur, were shifted to Pamba police station.

Tension prevailed at Pamba and Sannidhanam the moment the news of both the two women attempting to reach Sabarimala spread.

The protest which started at 4.20 am, ended at 7.48 am when the police forcefully took the women to Pamba police station once the crowd grew restive. Sreyas Kanaran of Navodhana Keralam Sabarimalayilekku, Midhun, Sajesh, Sudhan, Subrahmanian were in the team that brought the women.