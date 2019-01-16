Home States Kerala

Kerala HC orders inspection to ascertain age of church building

Published: 16th January 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has directed the Superintendent Archaeologist to conduct an inspection at the Immanuel Mar Thoma Church at Eraviperoor near Tiruvalla and submit a report within one month as to whether the church was over 100 years old. Justice Anu Sivaraman issued the interim order on the plea by Jacob Mathew, the trustee of the church, seeking a directive for an inspection.

Immanuel Mar Thoma Church
at Eraviperoor

The High Court had stayed the no objection certificate (NOC), granted by the Pathanamthitta District Collector to reconstruct the church, on a writ petition filed by Anish Thomas, the secretary of the Eraviperoor Immanuel Marthoma Palli Samrakshana Samithi.

‘Samithi’s claim incorrect’

The counter affidavit filed by the church said the samithi’s claim that the church was 121 years old was incorrect. The church building, when it was constructed in 1897, was made of bamboo and thatched with cadjan leaves and over the years, it was built with tiled roof in different phases, the counter affidavit said.

It said “no steps were taken to demolish the church building before an inspection was conducted by the charge officer of Veluthambi Dalawa Archaeological Museum, Mannady.” It alleged the samithi’s attempt aimed at maligning the reputation of the church leaders.

“The church has no archaeological importance and, therefore, cannot be included in the Art and Heritage Commission list,” the counter affidavit said.

The church said all the parishioners had felt the need to construct a new church building as the present structure was inadequate to accommodate all the faithful. 

The District Collector had granted an NOC, the mandatory pre-requisite, for the reconstruction of the church, it said.

