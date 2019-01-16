How a small town in Kerala became the 'Sult(h)an' of cleanliness

By Online Desk

Sulthan Bathery, a small town in Wayanad district of Kerala, is best known for an invasion by Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan in the 18th century. But now it has another claim to fame - being one of the cleanest towns in India. When dumping of waste on the roadside or the nauseating stench of garbage is ‘normal’ in most parts of the country, what makes this town stand apart?

A few years ago, Sulthan Bathery was as grimy as any other town but things started changing when C K Sahadevan took charge of the civic body.

After the new municipal council took charge, the first thing it did was to make sure that the town was rid of all the garbage by launching a massive cleanliness drive.

And in just a few years, Sulthan Bathery stands out as the 'Sultan' of cleanliness, according to Onmanorama.

Officials started by cleaning the 13 drains in the town and removing all the garbage from public spots. Clearing some of these spots proved very difficult as they had remained dumping grounds for decades.

But it was made possible by a collective effort involving the municipal body along with local people, taxi and auto drivers. Eventually, a plastic ban was imposed and a crackdown was launched against violators.

So how do individual households get rid of their trash? The municipal body employs people to collect all kinds of garbage from houses across the town which are then paid for it. They plan to convert the garbage into electricity and fertilizers with the help of a waste management plan.

The town is so clean that even a tourist from abroad said, “It is a pleasant surprise to find such a clean town in Wayanad, considered a backward district.”