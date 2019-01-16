Kodiyeri Balakrishnan asks cadre to give due treatment if offices are attacked

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In yet another controversial statement, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has asked workers to take on the enemy if party offices are attacked.

“Enemies should be given deserving battering if offices are attacked. Don’t think about anything else,” the party secretary said while addressing the ‘defence meet’ (Prathirodha Sangamam) on Tuesday.

The meet was organised after party offices were attacked during Sabarimala hartal. He asked workers not to attack offices of other parties if party offices are not attacked by others.

Meanwhile, a FB post by Kodiyeri said the media is distorting his statement. “I wanted workers to abstain from violence. And the media is distorting my words,” the post said.