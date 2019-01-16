Home States Kerala

KSRTC union to go on strike as talks with CMD fails

Some of the demands raised by the unions include rearranging of single-duty system and also to resolve the crisis sparked by cutting of schedules.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC bus services will be hit from Wednesday midnight as corporation's four union employees have decided to go ahead with their indefinite strike in support of their charter of demands. The decision was taken after the talks held with the union representatives by KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary on Wednesday morning failed. The CMD had asked the union employees to withdraw from the strike.

“We have decided to continue the stir as the CMD has not accepted our demands. Even though the High Court had given sanction to appoint the dismissed empanelled employees on temporary basis, the government has not taken steps for the same,” said KSRTEA general secretary CK Harikrishnan.

The other demands raised by the unions include rearranging of single-duty system and also to resolve the crisis sparked by cutting of schedules.

The CMD said that, "Moving forward with the strike decision during the financial crisis of KSRTC is not practical. A solution on the matter could be taken only after a discussion with the government, so until then they have to withdraw from their decision."

