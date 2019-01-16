KSRTC unions’ indefinite strike begins today midnight

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The KSRTC trade unions have decided to go on an indefinite strike scheduled from Wednesday midnight as even after submitting a strike notice before 16 days to the corporation management, no actions have been taken. KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary has called for a meeting with the unions to discuss the matter on Wednesday.

AITUC general secretary M G Rahul said, “The final decision regarding the strike will be taken after our meeting with the management. We won’t withdraw from the protest until a consensus has been reached.”

The joint council of trade unions in KSRTC had called off the indefinite strike, which was earlier scheduled for October 3, following a meeting convened by Transport Minister A K Saseendran and Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan on September 30. The unions have called the strike seeking various demands, including salary revision in a time-bound basis, and the payment of dearness allowance arrears.

The AITUC leader said, “In regard to our notice, the management has started disbursing 6 per cent DA to the employees and the pensioners after the government sanctioned an amount of Rs 4 crore. The employees and pensioners’ 32 per cent DA was pending for several years. Even after government’s direction to implement the revised proposal regarding the implementation of single duty pattern submitted by Transport Secretary K R Jyothilal, no steps have been taken by the KSRTC management.”

To support the unions in the indefinite strike decision, the joint council leaders have also requested the employees not to take any extra duties other than the duties allotted to them.