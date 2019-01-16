Lokayukta asks Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers to appear before it on February 15

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues will have to appear in person or through counsel before the Lokayukta on February 15 as a full bench on Monday admitted a complaint that alleged misuse of Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

The full bench decided the complaint filed by RS Sashikumar was maintainable before the Lokayukta and ordered notices to the Chief Minister and ministers. The full bench comprising Lokayukta Justice Pius C Kuriakose and Upalokayuktas Justice K P Balachandran and A K Basheer admitted the complaint by a majority decision.

The full bench was constituted after difference of opinion emerged between the Lokayukta and one of the Upalokayukta about the jurisdiction of the body to investigate the complaint.

While admitting the complaint, the Lokayukta clarified he has not found any of the party guilty of the allegations levelled against them and that he has only found there is warrant for admitting the complaint.

Justice Balachandran said Lokayukta cannot avoid conducting any investigation accepting the contention that it is a Cabinet decision. Basheer, who dissented with the majority decision, was of the opinion the Chief Minister on his own has wide discretionary powers to allot funds to deserving families and such administrative decisions taken by the Cabinet cannot be subjected to judicial scrutiny.

Sashikumar in his complaint had alleged favouritism in allotting the funds to the families of late NCP leader Uzhavoor Vijayan, late Chengannur MLS K K Ramachandran Nair and Praveen, a Civil Police Officer, who had died in an accident while escorting CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.