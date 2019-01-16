Home States Kerala

Lokayukta asks Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers to appear before it on February 15

The full bench was constituted after difference of opinion emerged between the Lokayukta and one of the Upalokayukta about the jurisdiction of the body to investigate the complaint. 

Published: 16th January 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods

Kerala floods (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues will have to appear in person or through counsel before the Lokayukta on February 15 as a full bench on Monday admitted a complaint that alleged misuse of Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

The full bench decided the complaint filed by RS Sashikumar was maintainable before the Lokayukta and ordered notices to the Chief Minister and ministers. The full bench comprising Lokayukta Justice Pius C Kuriakose and Upalokayuktas Justice K P Balachandran and A K Basheer admitted the complaint by a majority decision.

The full bench was constituted after difference of opinion emerged between the Lokayukta and one of the Upalokayukta about the jurisdiction of the body to investigate the complaint. 

While admitting the complaint, the Lokayukta clarified he has not found any of the party guilty of the allegations levelled against them and that he has only found there is warrant for admitting the complaint. 

Justice Balachandran said Lokayukta cannot avoid conducting any investigation accepting the contention that it is a Cabinet decision. Basheer, who dissented with the majority decision, was of the opinion the Chief Minister on his own has wide discretionary powers to allot funds to deserving families and such administrative decisions taken by the Cabinet cannot be subjected to judicial scrutiny. 

Sashikumar in his complaint had alleged favouritism in allotting the funds to the families of late NCP leader Uzhavoor Vijayan, late Chengannur MLS K K Ramachandran Nair and Praveen, a Civil Police Officer, who had died in an accident while escorting CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund Distress Relief Fund Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp