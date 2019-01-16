M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

Panur police in damage control mode as 'Insight' backfires

In hindsight, the Panur police have realised the attempt of the 'Insight' has backfired. As they found themselves in a soup over the controversies that erupted over their attempt to conduct a survey regarding the lack of educational qualification among the youth in the region and the increase of unmarried youth in Panur, the firefighting has begun to minimise the damage.

The work of 'Insight', a project being implemented by Janamaithri police of Panur, has been a success so far and appreciated by all sections of the society as they conduct PSC coaching for the aspiring youngsters and give physical training for those who wish to join the police and military. It was as part of the continued works of Insight the Janamaithri police took up the survey.

But, this was criticised by the DYFI and other organisations in the area, alleging the police are trying to tarnish the already dented image of Panur. They say the police are unnecessarily and unjustifiably linking the violence in Panur with the unmarried youth of the area.

"We don't know how this was misinterpreted by some people, including the media," Circle Inspector VV Benny, who leads the affairs of Insight, told Express.

"We were actually planning to conduct a survey about the lack of educational qualifications of the youth in the area. It is a fact the lack of educational qualification of the youth is a reason for the difficulty to find a good match when a marriage proposal comes. We never tried to connect the violence of Panur with the unmarried youth," he said.

Insight was planning to conduct a survey with the help of NSS volunteers in the schools and colleges of the area in 19,000 houses under Panur police station limits. This is an attempt to tarnish the image of Panur, said K Adarsh, DYFI Panur block secretary, and district committee member.

"By saying people hesitate to marry off their daughters to boys of Panur is absurd and baseless. This is not a place where people take up arms and engage in violence on a daily basis. There are political differences and occasional clashes. But, portraying the people here as a riot-loving lot, is just unacceptable," said Adarsh.

"It is not the duty of the police to marry off the unmarried people here. Their primary duty is the maintenance of law and order in the area," said E Maneesh, a human rights activist .Benny reiterated the police have no intention to conduct a survey regarding the number unmarried youth and the connection of political violence regarding it. We were trying to address a social issue. Our intention is to make the people aware about the importance of higher education. We will go ahead with it, he said.