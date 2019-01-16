PM in Kerala: Modi explains developmental activities of Centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who blamed the Left Government in the state for overlooking the tradition and culture while trying to implement the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, also elaborated on the developmental initiatives carried out by the Centre.

Addressing the NDA meet at Cantonment stadium in Kollam, the PM said Keralites are hard working and are good entrepreneurs. The people of the state have rich cultural leaders to emulate, including Chattambi Swamikal, Sree Narayana Guru, Mahatma Ayyankali, Father Kuriakose Chavara, Vakkom Abdul Khader Moulavi, Mannath Padmanabhan and V T Bhatatthiripad.

The Government of India has always stood with the people of Kerala, he said and recalled his visits to the state during the floods and the Puttingal tragedy.

The Prime Minister said the country is growing rapidly and the state should not lag behind. “Perception and performance are different,” he said, adding the performance of the NDA Government at the Centre has led to the tremendous growth of the country.

Ease of doing business in the country has grown leap and bounds. The Prime Minister said India could attract more FDI than China and the mobile manufacturing hubs have increased from 2 to 120 now. India is the best startup hub in the world at present.