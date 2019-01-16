Home States Kerala

PM in Kerala: Modi explains developmental activities of Centre

The Government of India has always stood with the people of Kerala, he said and recalled his visits to the state during the floods and the Puttingal tragedy.

Published: 16th January 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of Kollam bypass at Ashramam on Tuesday (Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who blamed the Left Government in the state for overlooking the tradition and culture while trying to implement the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, also elaborated on the developmental initiatives carried out by the Centre. 

Addressing the NDA meet at Cantonment stadium in Kollam, the PM said Keralites are hard working and are good entrepreneurs. The people of the state have rich cultural leaders to emulate, including Chattambi Swamikal, Sree Narayana Guru, Mahatma Ayyankali, Father Kuriakose Chavara, Vakkom Abdul Khader Moulavi, Mannath Padmanabhan and V T Bhatatthiripad. 

The Government of India has always stood with the people of Kerala, he said and recalled his visits to the state during the floods and the Puttingal tragedy.

The Prime Minister said the country is growing rapidly and the state should not lag behind. “Perception and performance are different,” he said, adding the performance of the NDA Government at the Centre has led to the tremendous growth of the country. 

Ease of doing business in the country has grown leap and bounds. The Prime Minister said India could attract more FDI than China and the mobile manufacturing hubs have increased from 2 to 120 now. India is the best startup hub in the world at present.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi Modi in Kerala Development

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp