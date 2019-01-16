Home States Kerala

PM in Kerala: Modi offers prayers at Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple

The Prime Minister who entered the shrine through the eastern entrance, which even found mention in ancient texts including Sangam Tamil literature, spent around 20 minutes inside the complex. 

Published: 16th January 2019 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greet each other at the Kollam bypass inauguration function at the Asramam grounds in Kollam on Tuesday as Governor P Sathasivam looks on | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered prayers at one of the world’s richest and centuries-old Hindu shrines, Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram, dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

The Prime Minister who entered the shrine through the eastern entrance, which even found mention in ancient texts including Sangam Tamil literature, spent around 20 minutes inside the complex. 

The Prime Minister lit a ghee lamp at the feet of Narasimha Moorthy after paying obeisance to the idols of Garuda and Hanuman installed in the temple. He also received the prasadam from the priests after presenting ghee and a tulsi garland.

Later, he offered prayers from the Ottakal Mandapam where he also offered ghee, a garland of tulsi, and three lotus blossoms.  The band of tulsi was garlanded around the feet of the main deity.

He also paid obeisance to Thiruvambadi Krishnan and broke a coconut to Agrashala Ganapati before leaving the temple, said Vidyanathan, the temple guide.     

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Temple Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple Modi Modi in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp