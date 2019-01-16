PM in Kerala: Modi offers prayers at Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered prayers at one of the world’s richest and centuries-old Hindu shrines, Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram, dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

The Prime Minister who entered the shrine through the eastern entrance, which even found mention in ancient texts including Sangam Tamil literature, spent around 20 minutes inside the complex.

The Prime Minister lit a ghee lamp at the feet of Narasimha Moorthy after paying obeisance to the idols of Garuda and Hanuman installed in the temple. He also received the prasadam from the priests after presenting ghee and a tulsi garland.

Later, he offered prayers from the Ottakal Mandapam where he also offered ghee, a garland of tulsi, and three lotus blossoms. The band of tulsi was garlanded around the feet of the main deity.

He also paid obeisance to Thiruvambadi Krishnan and broke a coconut to Agrashala Ganapati before leaving the temple, said Vidyanathan, the temple guide.