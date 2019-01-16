Home States Kerala

Munambam human trafficking case: Police collect details of boat sale

A police team has also left for Delhi to verify the address as per the ID documents submitted by three persons who were reportedly in the group which checked into a homestay resort at Cherai.

Published: 16th January 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 04:04 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police team, probing the suspected human trafficking incident at Munambam, on Tuesday collected details of a boat sale which took place at Munambam by questioning the purchaser, Anil of Thiruvananthapuram.

As per police officers, they have collected a few details from the purchaser who told us that he had a Tamil Nadu native partner who had invested money for purchasing the fishing boat ‘Devamatha.’

“We have so far not ascertained any direct links of this boat sale with the human trafficking incident. The sale took place in the first week of January and it’s the reason we grew suspicious about it,” said a police officer.

Though police tried to locate the Tamil Nadu partner as per the details given by Anil, his house was found to be locked and they could not trace him. A police team has also left for Delhi to verify the address as per the ID documents submitted by three persons who were reportedly in the group which checked into a homestay resort at Cherai.

